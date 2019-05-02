Menu
Emergency crews are battling a large fire in the Brisbane suburb of West End, with Vulture St closed. Picture: Peter Taggart/Twitter
News

Firefighters battling big fire in inner-Brisbane

2nd May 2019 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:15 AM

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze in inner Brisbane this morning, with multiple buildings on fire and streets closed in the area.

The fire is believed to have taken hold in two adjacent buildings on Vulture St at South Brisbane, one of them reportedly a boarding house.

Vulture St is closed in both directions near Hampstead Rd and Appel St.

Smoke from the fire has covered Brisbane's CBD.

The ABC is reporting that residents from a nearby nursing home have been evacuated.

