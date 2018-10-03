Emergency services attend vegetation fire in Preston

THREE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire near Orchid Creek Rd, Preston.

QFES received a call to attend the fire at around 3.46pm on Wednesday and commenced back-burning at 4.20pm.

There is no further information as to the cause of the fire at this stage.

The fire does not pose a threat to any properties at this time, however QFES advised that smoke may affect nearby areas.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

Motorists on Conway Rd should drive with caution if the road is affected by smoke.

More information to come.