Emergency services were called to the Whitsunday Great Walk on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services band together to rescue injured rider

Georgia Simpson
by
17th Jun 2019 9:20 AM

EMERGENCY services were called to the Whitsunday Great Walk on Sunday afternoon after a man fell off his bike.

A Queensland Ambulance representative said the man in his 30s suffered back injuries from the fall.

After a lengthy extraction, which involved support from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Whitsunday SES, the man was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

Whitsunday SES local controller Mark Connors said the man was about 7km into the walking track, from the Brandy Creek entry.

Mr Connors said there was a great response to the emergency call-out, as 16 SES volunteers put their hands up for the job.

"There wasn't much detail, all we had was someone had fallen off a bike, and the ambulance wanted support from fire and SES,” he said.

Mr Connors said you never knew what a job might bring.

"When you've got little communication, you have to go in with the mindset of preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.”

"Fortunately the man was at a section of the track where you could fit a four-wheel-drive in,” he said.

Whitsunday Times

