Menu
Login
News

Plane lands in Queensland without front wheels

by KEAGAN ELDER
18th Oct 2018 5:33 AM

EMERGENCY services were called to Townsville Airport after an aircraft landed without its front landing gear.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two firefighter crews had been called to the airport.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police would assist the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) during the incident.

The spokesman said police were notified of the incident about 7pm.

A CASA spokesman said he had not received any information.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said Townsville paramedics had been called to wait at the staging area on Ingham Road with police and firefighters.

aviation editors picks front landing gear townsville

Top Stories

    Record numbers converged on Ben Bolt Park for the Bowen Cup

    Record numbers converged on Ben Bolt Park for the Bowen Cup

    News Record numbers converged on Ben Bolt Park for the Bowen Cup on Saturday.

    Teenager on Proserpine flight shares story of a close call

    Teenager on Proserpine flight shares story of a close call

    Breaking Teenager on Proserpine flight shares story of a close call

    Record numbers expected to attend 2018 Tourism Awards

    Record numbers expected to attend 2018 Tourism Awards

    News Record numbers expected to attend 2018 Tourism Awards

    Fire at Whitsunday Terraces

    Fire at Whitsunday Terraces

    News A small fire broke out in the kitchen of a popular bar.

    Local Partners