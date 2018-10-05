Emergency services called to grass fire in Strathdickie

GRASS FIRE: Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency crews are on the scene of a grass fire in Strathdickie.

GRASS FIRE: Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency crews are on the scene of a grass fire in Strathdickie. Alistair Brightman

EMERGENCY service crews are on scene of a grass fire burning near Laurina Drive, Strathdickie.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported the fire broke out around 11am today and is burning within containment lines.

There is no threat to properties in the area at this time.

QFES is conducting back-burning operations in an effort to extinguish the blaze.

Smoke may affect Strathdickie and surrounds throughout the afternoon.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors and anyone suffering from respiratory conditions should keep medication close by.

Motorists have been asked to drive with caution and to the conditions.

Residents concerned about the safety of their property have been advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.