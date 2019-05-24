Emergency services gear up for a night out at 000 Ball

ON AGAIN: Whitsunday emergency services personnel Isaac Mahony, Alec Simpson and Nick Bellinger invite the community to the 2019 Whitsunday 000 Ball.

ON AGAIN: Whitsunday emergency services personnel Isaac Mahony, Alec Simpson and Nick Bellinger invite the community to the 2019 Whitsunday 000 Ball. Shannen McDonald

THEY work hard to keep the Whitsundays safe, but come Saturday, June 1, emergency personnel from across the region will have the chance to let their hair down for the night.

The Whitsundays 000 Ball will bring ambulance, fire and emergency, and police services together to enjoy a night with the community they work to protect.

Event co-organiser and firefighter Nick Bellinger said after the success of last year's inaugural event, this year's was expected to be even better.

"Last year was massive, but this year is shaping up to be even bigger,” Mr Bellinger said.

Keen to expand on last year's success, Mr Bellinger said a few improvements had been made to allow for an enjoyable night for all, including the introduction of a second bar.

"We held this event for the first time last year out at the airport and we got some really great feedback, so we decided to have the ball out there again.” he said.

Whitsunday emergency services personnel Isaac Mahony, Nathan Bentley, Chris Cranmer, Alec Simpson, Nick Bellinger and Blake Broadwood are looking forward to this year's Whitsunday 000 Ball. Shannen McDonald

"The best thing about the ball is we get the opportunity to spend some time outside of work with people in the community.

"It really is for the public to come meet us and see us out in a social scene - it's also a great chance for us to drop our tools for the night and go out and have some fun.”

The night will feature live entertainment by Under the Radar and an Airlie Beach favourite, The Fox, which are sure to keep the good times rolling long into the night.

Mr Bellinger said the ball had plenty of drawcards, including some attention-grabbing prizes to be won.

"We were very lucky to have Hayman Island Resort provide us with a major prize that consists of two nights on their world-class resort, including transfers,” he said.

Guests will be travelling from as far north as Townsville and as far south as Rockhampton for the event which Mr Bellinger said was set to be a sell-out.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Whitsundays 000 Ball.

WHERE: Whitsundays Airport, Flametree.

WHEN: Saturday, June 1, starting at 6pm.

BOOK: Book your tickets here.