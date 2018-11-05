Menu
BUSHFIRE: QFES is monitoring a bushfire burning near Allan Road, Conway.
News

Emergency services monitor bushfire in Conway

Claudia Alp
by
5th Nov 2018 12:41 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) have been monitoring a bushfire, burning near Allan Road, Conway, east of Proserpine.

A QPWS spokesperson said there is no exact knowledge as to how the fire started, but it is believed to have begun during storm activity on October 17.

The spokesperson said the fire is inaccessible due to the terrain, but QPWS has been working with the local, rural fire brigade to manage it.

There is no threat to property at this time, however smoke may affect Conway, Conway Beach, Wilson Beach and surrounds.

QFES said if affected, residents should close windows and doors.

Anyone suffering from a respiratory condition should keep medication close by.

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

