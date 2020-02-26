Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BREAKING: Crews remain on scene following a serious car crash in the Somerset early today.
BREAKING: Crews remain on scene following a serious car crash in the Somerset early today.
News

UPDATE: Car crash on country road claims driver's life

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
25th Feb 2020 4:57 PM | Updated: 26th Feb 2020 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A car crash on a lonely country road has been confirmed by police as a fatal accident.

Emergency crews rushed to Esk-Kilcoy Rd at Caboonbah yesterday at 2.10pm after reports a car had collided with a tree. 

Queensland Ambulance confirmed crews attended the scene and assessed a patient for critical injuries. 

Police sources have now confirmed to the Gatton Star the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died as a result of the incident.  

Ipswich Forensic Crash Unit are investigating. 

EARLIER: CREWS are on-scene at a serious traffic incident on a major Somerset road.

Queensland Ambulance received reports of a car which had collided with a tree in Caboonbah at 2.10pm.

Crews rushed to the scene on Esk-Kilcoy road and assessed one patient for critical injuries on scene.

The patient was not transported from the scene.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed police crews remained at the site.

car crash editors picks esk esk-kilcoy rd qas somerset region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Dogs of Oz has been searching far and wide for Australia’s Top Dog and the entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.

        SCOUT’S HONOUR: Prossie to welcome back local chapter

        premium_icon SCOUT’S HONOUR: Prossie to welcome back local chapter

        Community It’s an open day 10 years in the making, and it signals big things for the group.

        Paramedics rush to reported snake bite

        premium_icon Paramedics rush to reported snake bite

        News Emergency services are currently unsure of the extent of the bite

        Angry thug bashes expectant mum with a wooden plank

        premium_icon Angry thug bashes expectant mum with a wooden plank

        Crime The court heard the man has an ‘obvious temper problem’.