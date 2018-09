Emergency services are on scene a crash on the Pacific Highway.

Trevor Veale

A THREE vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway has caused delays and lane closures on the southbound lanes.

Live Traffic has reported the accident occurring on the Pacific Highway just past the Diggers Beach Road.

Emergency services and a tow truck are currently on scene and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and exercise caution.

Expect heavy traffic conditions in the area and delays.