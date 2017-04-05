Emergency services prevent fire at Cannonvale

Sharon Bland standing outside her home after an electrical scare.

CRISIS was averted at a Valley Drive residence after power was returned to the area this afternoon in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

At roughly 2pm, Sharon Bland returned to her home to find a large amount of smoke surrounding the residence.

The Fire Brigade, Ambulance, Police and Ergon Energy quickly attended the scene and power was disconnected from the building before a fire could occur.

Ergon Energy Corporate Communications Manager John Fowler said the incident was caused due to flood water getting under the roof and into electrical wiring.

"The (Ergon) guys went around to the rear of the house and could see that the ridge capping was missing and that has allowed water to get in under the roof into the electrical wiring,” he said.

"Our concern is people really should be undertaking a visual inspection of their property and see where water could have gotten into the ceiling to affect the wiring.”

Mr Fowler said it was also important for people to ensure that any potential electrical issues should be checked by an electrician.

"If the mains connection point, where the power comes to the house from the power pole has been damaged and you can visually see it is damaged, then the property owner needs to get a contractor in to get that repaired," he said.

"Property cannot receive power until electrically safe."

Ms Bland said in light of recent weather events, preventing a fire to her property was lucky.

She thanked emergency services for arriving at the scene as quickly as possible.

ergon for getting here as quick as they can