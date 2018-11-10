Menu
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near Nana Glen on Bucca Rd.
Emergency services respond to serious crash

10th Nov 2018 2:45 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM

BREAKING: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a serious crash which has seen a mini van roll on Bucca Rd, near Coffs Harbour. 

Ambulance paramedics, police and State Emergency Services crews are at the location.  

The accident happened around 3.30pm. 

WOMAN DEAD TWO OTHER PATIENTS AIRLIFTED WITH SERIOUS INJURIES IN FATAL MINI VAN ROLLOVER

The crash scene is approximately 13km along Bucca Rd from Solitary Islands Way. 

It has been reported one person is trapped another two occupants are seriously injured. 

Paramedics are rushing patients to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. 

The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to the location. 

More details to follow. 

