Menu
Login
Police are attending a plane crash in Stawell, Victoria.
Police are attending a plane crash in Stawell, Victoria.
Breaking

Two seriously injured in plane crash

5th Oct 2018 1:50 PM

BREAKING

EMERGENCY services are working on two people after their plane crashed into a field near Stawell in west Victoria.

A Victoria Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the field in Black Range around 12.40pm to reports of a plane crash.

One person is being treated at the scene with a facial injury and is in a serious condition.

The second is in a critical condition.

The spokeswoman said two air ambulance helicopters had been dispatched to help the pair.

A Victoria Police spokesman said officers arrived to the scene just after 1pm and are still working through the scene.

More to come.

editors picks emergency plane crash services west victoria

Top Stories

    Yoga with more than a twist

    Yoga with more than a twist

    News IF YOU have been on an evening stroll around Shingley Beach recently, you may have noticed the silhouettes of people twisting themselves into different poses.

    Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    News Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Water Sports Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

    Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

    Motor Sports Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

    Local Partners