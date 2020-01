Firefighters are on route to a house fire at Hydeaway Bay.

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a house on fire at Hydeaway Bay.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the call had come in at 3.30pm, with the structure 'well involved'.

He said three fire crews were currently en route to the location, which is believed to be located near the end of Hydeaway Bay Drive, or the start of Gloucester Avenue.

