Man dies at the scene of single vehicle crash
UPDATE: A MAN has died after a single vehicle crash north-west of Coffs Harbour.
Emergency services were called to Bucca Road, near Hallgaths Road, Bucca, following reports a car had hit a tree on Sunday about 9.45am.
A 52-year-old man was removed from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Inquiries are continuing by officers from Coffs/Clarence Police Area Command and would like to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to come forward.
EARLIER: BUCCA Rd is closed with emergency services on the scene of a serious crash, north-west of Coffs Harbour.
The accident happened just before 10am.
It's understood a vehicle has left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Police have closed the road in both directions.