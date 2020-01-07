Menu
A man in his 40s has been rushed to Brisbane after he was injured while working on a private property at Beerwah this morning. Photo: File
Emergency services on route to roll over north of Bowen

7th Jan 2020 4:19 PM
EMERGENCY services are on their way to a suspected vehicle roll over north of Bowen. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident has occured at Guthalungra, on the Bruce Highway, approximately 20kms south-east of Gumlu. 

Three appliances are currently on route and it is unknown the extent of the injuries, however she said it 'looked pretty significant'. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said that an ambulance crew is currently on their way to the scene, with no information currently available. 

 

MORE TO COME

