Emergency services were on scene at a fire in Cannonvale

ON THE SCENE: Whitsunday Police closed a section of MacArthur Drive after a bushfire started behind properties about 11am. Claudia Alp

EMERGENCY services attended a grass fire at MacArthur Drive in Cannonvale this morning.

A QFES spokesperson said they received the call about 11am.

Four police cars, two fire crews and an ambulance attended the scene.

A section of MacArthur Drive was closed for more than 40 minutes.

Whitsunday Police Station officer in charge, Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain, told the Whitsunday Times the grass fire was behind a property located in the street.

"No property structures have been damaged, but it got very close to a fenceline,” Snr Sgt Blain said.

"QFES are fairly confident that the fire has been contained.”

MacArthur Drive resident Joel Dunn said he saw the plumes of smoke rising and initially thought it was the home of his parents, who live further down the street.

"At first I thought it was my parents house, so I rushed down,” he said.

"I probably saw (the smoke) around 11am. Then I stayed to help the coppers because cars were still trying to come down here.”

Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation by the Queensland Ambulance Service, while police have been knocking on doors to check on the welfare of residents in MacArthur Drive.

