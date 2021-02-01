Emerging business trend sparks debate at council table

A proposed electric tricycle route between Airlie Beach and Cannonvale. Whitsunday Fun has applied for approval to use the route for hired bikes and trikes. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council

A Whitsunday business has been given a six-month trial period to operate electric trikes on footpaths as councillors debate ways to monitor the emerging trend.

Whitsunday Fun submitted an application to the Whitsunday Regional Council to operate hired bikes as well as electric bikes and tricycles on council footpaths, cycle ways, foreshores and boardwalks between Cannonvale and Airlie Beach.

The trikes caused quite a stir at last week’s council meeting.

A recommendation was brought before the council to approve the application, with 30 conditions attached.

These conditions included taking measures to protect the safety of those involved in the activity, allowing council staff or contractors to inspect or service the business’ facilities at any time, limiting the trike speed to 12km/h and maintaining a clear corridor for pedestrians.

Coral Sea Marina would also be designated a no-go zone for the trikes and they could only be walked through the lagoon precinct.

Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford wanted to put another couple of limits in place, including setting a trial period and limiting the number of trikes that could be operated.

Cr Clifford initially suggested a three-month trial period, but this was extended to six months after Cr Mike Brunker noted the next three months were usually a quiet time for visitors.

Councillors also decided to instigate a limit of 15 trikes operating on council-controlled land at any one time.

Cr Clifford said she wasn’t against the machines because she wasn’t the “fun police” but noted there were three businesses operating scooter-type equipment.

The council’s community services director Julie Wright told councillors during the meeting she was expecting a couple more applications for e-scooters in the coming days.

“With these guys and the two others currently operating in town and another one potentially coming in, I think we’re going to have to look at, do we cap it at some stage,” Cr Clifford said.

“My footpaths down there are not terribly wide and I still don’t have a shared zone through the lagoon, which would change the whole dynamic again as well.

“I think we have to control for the time being until we get a grip on it all.”

An example of the type of trike Whitsunday Fun propose to operate on footpaths between Airlie Beach and Cannonvale. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council

Mayor Andrew Willcox said he held concerns about safety and confirmed if the council’s provisions were not adhered to and people were injured, the operation could be shut down.

Division 2 Cr Al Grundy raised the issue of existing foot traffic, saying on a Saturday morning when the markets were on, the roads and footpaths were already “bumper to bumper”.

“We already have a challenge with kids on scooters and these electric scooters,” he said.

“It’s a growing issue and we will have to revisit it as a policy generally to look at where we go in the next couple of months.

“We can’t totally be the fun police but we’re going to have to manage it somehow.

“It’s an emerging challenge and an emerging opportunity maybe.”

(From left) Whitsunday Regional Council Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker, Division 5 councillor Gary Simpson, Division 2 councillor Al Grundy, Mayor Andrew Willcox, deputy mayor and Division 3 councillor John Collins, Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford and Division 4 councillor Michelle Wright. Picture: Jordan Gilliland

Cr Gary Simpson also raised concerns about the business not being viable with only 15 machines.

Cr Brunker suggested expanding the limit of 15 trikes so the business could operate as it was fully intending, to give a true representation of how it would work in the future.

However, Cr Willcox said he was concerned about making it “open slather”.

“In a concentrated part of the area like Airlie Beach we are going to have to come up with a policy like we are now to probably minimise the effect rather than cut it off,” Cr Brunker said.

“It is going to get out of control so we just need a basic policy.”

Councillors unanimously voted to amend the approval to include the provision of a six-month trial period with a maximum of 15 tricycles.

They also all agreed to grant the approval with those conditions.