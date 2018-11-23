Emerging skippers take helm

JUNIOR SKIPPERS SERIES: Perfect sailing conditions greeted six young sailors who put up their hands to compete for the Whitsunday Sailing Club's Offshore Junior Skippers title.

This series gives the youngsters who normally sail dinghies off beach an opportunity to experience helming much bigger off shore racing yachts.

Three of the kids opted to sail with their dads on Terry Archer's G'Nome, who left one junior each on the other three competing vessels: Overdrive, Twister and Crossbow.

Race officer Jim Hayes set a fairly short course for race 1, with the fleet finishing in under 20 minutes.

The course was extended for Races 2 and 3, giving longer race times.

With a 'shotgun' style start (meaning each race starts as soon as the last finishes), it was exciting and hard work, especially for the owners used to helming, now having to crew the boats.

Race 1 was a bit stressful for the owners as the young skippers worked out the boats, but they soon had everything under control and were helming like pros. Louie Archer and Tyde and Nate Chittleborough on G'Nome were fourth, Alister Adams on Crossbow were third, Josh King on Overdrive were second and Eden Humphrey on Twister came first. Race 2 was more settled as the juniors really got the hand of the big boats. Crossbow was fourth, Overdrive third, Twister second and the G'Nome trio were first.

Race 3 placings changed around again with Twister fourth, Crossbow third, Overdrive second and G'Nome pulling off their second win of the day.

The clear winner of the best starts for the series went to Eden on Twister for clearly winning Race 1 and 3 starts, and in a close call with Overdrive on Race 2.

The series results were: Crossbow (Alister Adams, fourth), Overdrive (Josh King, third), Twister (Eden Humphrey, second) and G'Nome (Louie Archer, Tyde Chittleborough and Nate Chittleborough, first).

Thanks go to Jim Hayes for being the race officer, Wilf Herweg for sponsoring the embroidered caps for prizes, the boat owners for making their boats available and to the juniors for what was a tremendous day of sailing.