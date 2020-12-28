Eminem’s daughter is unrecognisable now

Rapper Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers celebrated her 25th birthday on Christmas Day by posting a photo of herself in a classy strapless black dress.

In her Instagram picture on Friday, Hailie stood with her left arm on her hip, in front of white curtains and gold "25" balloons showing off her quarter-life milestone.

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers posted a photo on Instagram for her 25th birthday.



"25 on the 25th," she captioned the post along with champagne glasses and sparkle emojis.

She continued, "Even though this isn't the 'golden' birthday i originally would've planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless.

"I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life."

Hailie finished her message by stating, "Merry christmas & happy holidays everyone!!" and included Christmas tree and heart emojis.

Her post had more than 299,000 likes by Sunday and more than 7000 comments.

Among the comments was one from her uncle Nathan Kane Mathers, who said, "Happy Birthday Jade!"

Singer Skylar Grey dropped a gold heart emoji and wrote, "Happy golden birthday!!!!!"

Hailie is the daughter of Eminem, also known as Marshall Mathers, 48, and his ex-wife Kimberly Scott.

The rapper welcomed Hailie in 1995.



The hitmaker and Kimberly wed in 1999, four years after Hailie was born. They got divorced in 2001.

The on-again-off-again pair married again in January 2006 but filed for divorce in April of that year.

Hailie is a social media influencer with more than two million followers.

Her Instagram profile description states, "Attempting to curate a feed the accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing."

She is a social media influencer with more than 2million followers.



Hailie often posts photos and videos about her lifestyle and projects, including fitness and working out.

However, she took a hiatus from social media from May until early December, when she posted a mirror selfie with the message, "Does the explanation '2020' work for everyone here?"

Fans rejoiced at her return to Instagram.

