Emotional support the bedrock of a national first

ON THE first day of Yvonne Nurnberger's treatment, she was back pedalling from the building.

She could not do this, she thought, as fear of her impending battle with ovarian cancer took over. But when she was introduced to Rosie Stannard, a glimmer of hope was injected into her journey.

Mrs Nurnberger, a recipient of the Order of Australia Medal for a plethora of charity work, was diagnosed in June this year. Her first day at the Icon Cancer Centre was also Mrs Stannard's first day as Australia's only dedicated ovarian cancer palliative care nurse.

After her first month fighting the cancer, Mrs Nurnberger said it was something that was needed in Mackay.

"I was met at the door by Rosie ... (and) she was there for me; she held my hand and the confidence I got from her was just magnificent. I was so nervous, I didn't know what to expect,” she said.

"The benefit I've gotten from Rosie is unbelievable. I know she has just started, but what I've seen her do for the patients is putting the bees at ease.

"I had support behind me, and I wasn't frightened. It's what I needed, and I think it's what everyone needs who are going through this.”

On July 1, Mrs Stannard began her tenure as the nation's first dedicated ovarian cancer palliative care nurse, at Mackay's Icon Cancer Centre.

It was with the fundraising support of The Trudy Crowley Foundation and The Nude Lunch that made the appointment possible.

The Nude Lunch recently donated $70,000 to the Trudy Crowley Foundation to ensure the longevity of the position in the region, and the Vita Foundation also donated $10,000.

The disease is incredibly difficult to diagnose, and many who suffered were not diagnosed until the cancer had progressed to a Stage Four. There are no distinctive tests or pre-warnings for the disease because the symptoms are so varied.

Mrs Stannard has a long history with The Trudy Crowley Foundation, having been a nurse for Ms Crowley herself before her tragic passing in 2018.

The Mackay nurse said the emotional support she was able to provide to her eight patients in this position that has been so rewarding.

While yet to feel confronted or overwhelmed by the nature of her work, she said that may be something she needed to ready herself for the more she engaged with her patients.

"It's so different to what I normally do. I work over at the Mater as well, and it's more clinical there, but here it's a different ball game all together,” Mrs Stannard said.

"But I do feel that sense of people wanting to confide in me. It's very scary for somebody who is having chemo, especially their first time - they don't know what to expect.

"I haven't struggled with anything yet, but that's not to say I won't. I'm sure I will - the personal connection will develop.”

Commonly reported symptoms of ovarian cancer