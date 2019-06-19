Menu
STEALING: Byron Begeda was charged for stealing from Mitre 10 Murgon over four months.
Crime

Employee devised hard-to-detect system to steal thousands

Claudia Williams
by
19th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
A MURGON Mitre 10 employee abused his position of trust by developing a method to systematically steal money while serving behind the till.

Byron Arman Singh Begeda faced the Murgon Magistrates Court yesterday for stealing $3593.98 from the hardware store between November 28, 2018, and March 22, 2019.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the 19-year-old developed a hard-to-detect system that enabled him to process refunds through the till and put the money on his credit card, or profit in cash.

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said the teenager had found it hard since moving out of his parents' house and had used the money to buy food and alcohol.

When deciding whether a conviction should be recorded, Magistrate Louisa Pink weighed up the right for future employees to know of his behaviour, with Begeda's youth and circumstances.

Ms Pink was satisfied Begeda would be required to disclose his offending, irrespective of whether a conviction was recorded, when looking to pursue a career in security.

Begeda was placed on a nine-month probation and ordered to pay $3593.98 to Mire 10 Murgon.

No conviction was recorded.

