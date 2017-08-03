Employee 'relieved' when theft revealed

A Proserpine man was detected after stealing from Australia Post.

SOONER or later, Proserpine's Anton Charles Yuskan knew he was going to get caught.

On Monday the 37-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges of stealing from Australia Post over a period extending from November 1, 2014 to October 27, 2015.

Federal prosecutor Aimee Knott said Yuskan dishonestly raised $24,511.03 after reversing more than 450 sales transactions and was yet to repay any of the money owed to the commonwealth.

Defence solicitor Cleo Rewald said Yuskan was "relieved” when confronted by federal investigators and conceded guilt as he had "dug himself into a hole” and didn't know how to get out.

"He knew it would catch up with him at some stage,” she said.

Magistrate Simon Young said Yuskan demonstrated a "fundamental breach of trust” for someone in a position of authority.

Yuskan was sentenced to two years imprisonment but released on parole immediately.

He was also placed on a four-year, $1000 good behaviour bond.