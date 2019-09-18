EMPTY: Residents left stranded with no way to refuel

FRUSTRATED: Bowen residents are no closer to an answer as to when they will be able to fill up their LPG vehicles.

RESIDENTS have been left stranded in Bowen for almost two months without a car as the only petrol station in the region to stock a specific fuel has been unable to provide it.

The Bowen Tropic Petroleum service station on the Bruce Highway is currently without Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) fuel, meaning that residents and tourists alike have been unable to fill up their car.

If a car has been modified to take LPG, the vehicle can only run on the specific fuel and is unable to run traditional unleaded or diesel petrol in its engine.

Bowen resident Ned Knezevic said his wife has been stranded without a car during the time period.

"There's only one pump in town that still has LPG, and that's the Tropic Petroleum location on the Bruce Highway," he said.

"Your next closest is in Cannonvale (75kms) and that's too far away to go to if you're already nearing empty."

Mr Knezevic said he had heard of multiple people in town who have faced the same problem and have been left without the use of their car.

EMPTY: The Bowen Tropical Petroleum Service Station located on the Bruce Highway has been without LPG fuel since July. Jordan Gilliland

He said he had been told it was an issue with Origin Energy, the supplier of the LPG and the bowser.

A spokeswoman for Origin Energy said the company was waiting on a quote back from Tropic Petroleum after a safety check showed repairs were needed.

"We had someone out in July to have a look at the pumping unit and they noticed that there had been some work done to it," the spokeswoman said.

"This wasn't undertaken by an Origin contractor.

"The work compromised the safety of the system, and if there was an emergency it would be unable to shut down safely."

The spokeswoman said the quote to fix the system had been given to Tropic Petroleum and they were waiting on a response back.

Tropic Petroleum has been reached out for comment but at time of publication had not responded.

Mr Knezevic said it was disappointing with such a large tourist event, the Bowen Family Fishing Classic, coming to town at the weekend that some people would be unable to fill up.

"I'm not sure what those people would do if they get stuck here without a way to fuel up," he said.

"There was a push a few years back by the government to make the switch to LPG.

"Well now we're stranded, so that's a bit of a kick in the guts, isn't it."