Menu
Login
EMPTY: Coles Cannonvale has been cleared out of fresh fruit and vegetables.
EMPTY: Coles Cannonvale has been cleared out of fresh fruit and vegetables. Georgia Simpson
News

Empty: Supermarkets cleared out of fresh fruit and vegies

Georgia Simpson
by
4th Feb 2019 2:04 PM

ABOUT 20 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables are scheduled for delivery at Coles Cannonvale this afternoon.

The fresh fruit and vegetable aisle at the store has been looking sparse since Saturday, after food trucks have been unable to deliver food, due to the flooding in Townsville.

A delivery of 20 pallets has been organised from Brisbane, with enough fresh produce to last the Cannonvale store for the remainder of the week, with an increase in staples like bread and milk.

Previously, the trucks have been exiting Townsville and coming down to the Whitsundays from the west, but as the flooding has worsened, all deliveries from Townsville have been halted.

Woolworths are also expected to receive a delivery to replenish fresh fruit and vegetable stocks within the next 24 hours.

For those with a fondness for brussels sprouts; there is stock left at Coles Cannonvale.

coles cannonvale editors picks fresh produce whitsundays woolworths
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    2PM UPDATE: Severe Weather Warning still in place

    2PM UPDATE: Severe Weather Warning still in place

    News Heavy rain and locally destructive winds are being predicted for the Whitsunday region and Mackay.

    • 4th Feb 2019 2:03 PM
    Roads affected by flash flooding

    Roads affected by flash flooding

    News Roads affected by flash flooding

    LNP Whitsunday officers resign over MP's expulsion

    LNP Whitsunday officers resign over MP's expulsion

    News LNP Whitsunday officers resign over MP's expulsion

    Run to raise awareness

    Run to raise awareness

    News Sarah Bon and Peta Vernon are getting set for a major challenge.