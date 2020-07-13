Empty washed up boat prompts police, VMR search

Police are making inquires after a boat was found washed up at Shute Harbour early this morning.

Police are making inquires after a boat was found washed up at Shute Harbour early this morning.

POLICE are searching for what could be a missing person after an unattended boat washed ashore early this morning.

A police spokesman said officers were called to Shute Harbour about 6.30am.

They located a five-metre white half cab boat with a blue stripe through it.

The spokesman said inquires are being made as to whether there was someone on board the boat or whether it was tied up nearby and had come loose.

Whitsunday Volunteer Marine Rescue President Mal Priday said a crew was called to Shute Harbour about 5.30am.

Mr Priday said the VMR team was searching for what could possibly be "a person in the water from a vessel that has come free from where it was tied up and drifted in".

However, Mr Priday did not rule out that the vessel was tied up in Shute Harbour and had simply become untied and floated ashore with no one on board.

The boat was found in one of the barges and has since been secured.

Mr Priday said police were trying to track down the owner but were encountering difficulties because the boat had "multiple previous owners".

The current search adds to a busy morning for VMR Whitsunday after an RACQ CQ helicopter was dispatched to help search for an overdue vessel earlier this morning.

The helicopter crew found the vessel which was towed back to Coral Sea Marina by a VMR crew.

The vessel's late return was attributed to an engine problem.