End of an era as change comes for Carl

RECOGNITION: Bowen Gumlu Growers Association President Carl Walker was named the first #eatqld Champion, in recognition of his work promoting Queensland produce. Jordan Gilliland

ONE of the region's most well-known faces will be stepping down after almost 15 years in the job, but not without first leaving with a bang.

Bowen Gumlu Growers Association (BGGA) president Carl Walker has announced that 2020 will be his last year in the role, stepping down to bring new blood into the organisation.

The BGGA represents Australia's largest winter vegetable growing region, producing domestic and export product of up to $460m a year.

Mr Walker, who has been in the position since 2007, said that it was not a decision he had taken lightly but believed that it was time to allow new talent to begin in the top job.

"It was with a very heavy heart that I announced my retirement as president because I love the role, I really do,” Mr Walker said.

"But unless I step down, no one will step up. I like to think I've done a good job but there's always room for new blood and new ideas to come in.

"Nominations for the 2019/20 president role hasn't happened yet, but I'm hoping that they will give me the extra year so that I can tie up loose ends and people can begin to step up and think about transitioning to the president role.”

Mr Walker said that his time in the job had been stressful, rewarding and amazing all at the same time, holding the belief that the job was more than just representing growers in the region, but the entire Bowen community.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox, Bowen Gumlu Growers Association president Carl Walker, Federal Minister for Agriculture Bridget McKenzie and State Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner. Contributed

Mr Walker said that his time as president had seen a number of challenges, most recently the proposed introduction of a backpacker tax, and the devastation caused by Cyclone Debbie.

"When you take the job, you're not thinking about yourself. You have to think on a much larger scale,” Mr Walker said.

"Suddenly you're in the public eye, you're representing an industry and the challenges it faces. If there's a problem that the community faces, you're the one who's bringing it forward to the attention of those that will listen.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox, who has worked closely with Mr Walker to promote agriculture in the Bowen region, said that it would be a loss for the local industry to lose him.

"Carl is a great guy, he's made an extremely positive impact in his time as president of the BGGA,” Mr Willcox said.

"It will be a loss to see him step down, but I know whoever rises to the role will do an amazing job.

Although Mr Walker's retirement may have left him with a heavy heart it was not without one last success, being recognised as the first #eatqld Champion.

Presented in Bowen, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the #eatqld Champion award was in recognition of individuals, groups or organisations that promote Queensland produce locally, regionally, nationally, or internationally.

"Carl Walker ticks all of those boxes with his passion and commitment to not only growing great produce but also promoting it with such enthusiasm and dedication,” Mr Furner said.

"Carl is very well known in the industry as the BGGA president. He has been a mentor for many growers in the region, training many staff in the ways of the industry and is a caring, community-minded person who works for the benefit of the whole community, not just a few.”

Mr Walker said he was stunned by the award, but said it represented the work of the whole industry, not just him.

"At the end of the day, it's wonderful to have an award but it's about working for all of us, not just one of us. I do a lot but I do it for the growers, not just for me. As president, I have got the reward but it's an award for all of the growers in the area, who are proactive and forward-thinking,” he said.