Hemingway's Restaurant will close its doors after Australia Day.

RENOWNED Airlie Beach restaurant Hemingway's is closing its doors later this month.

But all is not lost, with Hemingway's management saying they have plans for the future.

The award-winning restaurant announced on facebook last week that it would close its doors on Australia Day.

Abell Point Marina marketing and business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said while it was "the end of an era” for Hemingway's, it was also "the start of a new one”.

Mrs O'Keefe said the closure was part of a wider marina development project, which would also include the acquisition of Coral Sea Resort mid year.

"We will look at the wider precinct and come back as a different dining experience down the track,” she said.

"As one chapter closes, one chapter will open which will be part of the wider resort precinct.”

Mrs O'Keefe said the decision to close was a commercial decision.

"We are looking at the future for the precinct,” she said.

"It will complement the entire marina resort precinct.”

Mrs O'Keefe thanked those who had dined at the restaurant since it opened in May 2017.

"We'd like to thank all the customers who have been to Hemingway's over the past 18 months,” she said.

Since opening, Hemingway's soon became a fast favourite in the Whitsundays with its modern Australian cuisine.

It has also caught the eye of those in the industry, with several awards during its time.

As recently as Monday it was awarded a Chef's Hat for the second year in a row.

It was also named the winner of the Tourism Queensland tourism restaurant and catering award in 2018, as well as being named a finalist in the Savour Australia new restaurant award last year.

Also among its accolades is being named the Tourism Whitsundays restaurant and catering winner last year.

Hemingway's is not the only Airlie Beach restaurant to announce its closure last week, with Walter's Lounge announcing its closure "effective immediately” in a post on its facebook page on Friday.

"We regret to advise that we have made the decision to close the doors of Walter's Lounge, effective immediately,” the post said.

"To the staff, friends and family that have supported us over the years, thank you immensely.

"To the customers that welcomed us into their lives, thank you for loving what we do and becoming part of our family.”