End of an era for the Whitsunday Fun Race

NO MORE FUN: The Great Whitsunday Fun Race will be run for the last time this year.

THE Whitsunday Sailing Club has announced the Great Whitsunday Fun Race on August 19 will be run for the 40th and last time.

Over the years, this event has taken on many guises, however in recent times, the event has struggled to fit into today's busy lifestyle for many people.

According to the club's commodore, Stu Harris, the club has taken the decision to make this the last fun race, and hopes as many boats as possible will participate.

Running the event directly after Airlie Beach Race Week enables the club to utilise the infrastructure of the major event and generate the interest of visiting yachties.

In an effort to make the last fun race a memorable event, Whitsunday Sailing Club will conduct a slightly different format, while still maintaining its traditions.

As in past years, the theme for the event is "Pirates”, and the club anticipates that boats and crew will dress up in their best pirate regalia.

The race itself, being a fun event, will introduce some additional bonuses to encourage many of the cruising boats in town over that period.

Time bonus will be given to boats carrying typical cruising fitout such as a tender on davits, colour TV, and a water maker, just to name a few.

The event will be conducted within Pioneer Bay, with the start and finish within easy sight of the Airlie Beach township.

The race will start at 11am with the intent of having all boats finished by 3pm

After racing, competitors will be invited back to the Whitsunday Sailing Club for the traditional party, with food and drinks, followed by presentation of prizes and awards.

Further details will be available on the Whitsunday Sailing Club's website or by calling 4946 6138.