END OF AN ERA: Historic sale of family property

IT'S the end of an era in Proserpine - the Faust family aggregation has sold.

The property first hit the market earlier in the year, and has been snapped up by the Vella family, known cattle producers in Marlborough, for an undisclosed price.

Third-generation farmer Peter Faust said it was an emotional time for the family.

"We've had some time to get used to the idea, the buyers in that regard have been very good and very respectful of that,” he said.

Mr Faust said the transition had been "painless” but his father Peter Faust - widely regarded as the man who paved the way for the development of the Peter Faust Dam, which allowed for growth in the region - hadn't spoken much about the impending sale.

"He's glad that it's done,” Mr Faust said.

"He has taken the attitude that this door shuts, and another one opens and there will be more opportunity because of it.”

Mr Faust said there had been countless good times at the property, and the family shared immense pride in what they had been able to achieve.

Three generations of Fausts have worked cattle and the land, and with the inclusion of the fourth, a legacy has certainly been created.

Farm manager Shane Butler, Peter Faust and sons Peter and Matt Faust. Claudia Alp

"We've created opportunities not only for our families, but we have supported a lot of people around the Proserpine district,” Mr Faust said.

The sale of the property was handled by Elders Real Estate general manager Tom Russo and rural property sales specialist Robert Murolo, through an expressions of interest campaign, which closed in late April.

Mr Murolo said it had been an honour and a privilege to have handled the sale of one of the largest holdings in the Proserpine region.

The sale closes the doors on close to 100 years of single ownership of the land by the Faust family, and Mr Faust said he wished the new owners all the best.