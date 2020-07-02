End of an era: Plan to destroy iconic Mackay building?

There are plans for the BCC Cinemas Mackay city building to be demolished.

THE iconic big blue building on Gordon Street could be no more after a plan to knock it down was approved.

Mackay Regional Council has given a green light on an application to demolish the old city cinema building.

But Event Cinemas, who owns the building, said no plans for the site had been confirmed despite the council approval.

The art deco-style cinema closed its doors permanently in December last year after more than 45 years of operation.

The council's chief executive Craig Doyle said it was required to assess the application because the site was within the Mackay Waterfront Priority Development Area and adjoined the heritage-listed former RSL building.

Harry Bruce cartoon Wednesday, December 11. Mackay City BCC Cinema closes.

"The council approval has been in place since April this year, however, a private building certifier must still grant building approval for the demolition works to ensure this is carried out in a controlled and safe manner," Mr Doyle said.

The council is not aware of when any demolition could occur and had not received any applications for a new development on the site.

The current cinema building is not included on any council or state heritage register.

RSL Fitzroy Pioneer Highlands district deputy president John Edwards said a demolition would not have an impact on the nearby old RSL building.

"It won't impact it at all," Mr Edwards said.

"It doesn't really worry me at all, as long as they are going to do something with the site."

The Mackay City Cinema in Gordon Street. This picture is believed to have been taken in 1984.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said a plan to knock down the building was a sign of the times.

"Obviously it is private property and the council has no say in that," Cr Williamson said.

"It is sad to see that building go, but let's look on the bright side.

"A new development will bring fresh jobs and a fresh start to that end of town.

"Based on the developers coming into town at the moment, I think there is much more on the upside to be looking forward to."