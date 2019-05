ICONIC: Whitsunday Fishing World owner Bob Spees said punters should come down to the shop and grab a bargain.

A PILLAR of the local community for the past 16 years, Whitsunday Fishing World will sadly be reeling it in next month.

The shock announcement was made in a post via their Facebook page earlier today and has since received more than 100 comments from supporters in the community.

Owner Bob Spees said there was a lot of stock to move, and that it would be sold at cost price.

"For anyone wanting to help, come in and stock up," he said.