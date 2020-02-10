END OF AN ERA: Vietnam vet’s cheerful sign to retire

ICONIC: After twenty years of humour, laughs and cheeky jokes Bowen’s well-known sign is put into retirement. Pictured: Jan Hornett and Bill Hornett. Photo: Anna Wall.

TWENTY years of humour, laughs and cheeky jokes may be set to come to an end, as Bowen’s well-known sign is put into retirement.

Bill ‘Sting’ and Jan Hornett’s quirky sign has become an institution in Bowen, as hundreds react on social media to the sad news that their morning joke will no longer be there.

The sign, which sits on Tollington Rd, gives passers-by a joke or amusing observation and is changed a few times a week with its last message, displayed last week, reading “do twins ever realise that one of them is unplanned?’

Surrounded by a garden full of artwork and colourful pottery, Mr Hornett says the popular sign started from humble beginnings.

“We started off with just a chalkboard and it just got bigger and bigger,” he said.

“I fought in Vietnam, lived in Africa, lived in New Guinea, Cyprus. I’ve seen all these bad things so I reckon if you can put a laugh on someone’s face it’s worthwhile.

“Everybody tries to put everybody down, there’s all this political correctness. I just like to put a smile on someone’s face, get a laugh.”

Though they made their own decision to retire the sign, there was “a scandal” that threatened the sign about 10 years ago.

Mr Hornett said it brought the whole community together as people refuted the council’s claims that the sign was a safety issue.

“The scandal stirred the whole town up, we were basically told that we had to take it down,” he said.

“We were told it was unsafe, the whole town uproared over it, one guy painted his fence about it saying “leave Sting’s sign alone”.

“We had letters in the paper and even a lawyer rang me up saying ‘give me a call if they give you more hassles’.

“The local radio station had us down there and she was calling the council ‘Gestapo’. It stirred the whole town up.

“You don’t realise how many people read it. Then you do.”

Mrs Hornett said they began to realise the impact of the sign and used it as a chance to brighten the town up after tough times.

“It picked up a bit of a laugh after the cyclone had been through, pick yourselves up type thing. Everybody was affected, some more than others of course. It’s been a lot of fun over the years,” she said.

Having lived in Bowen for more than 20 years, the couple decided it was time to pack up from Bowen and move on.

Mrs Hornett said there was a woman who had expressed interest in taking the sign and had plans to continue the legacy somewhere just around the corner.