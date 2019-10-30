End of season in sight for cane growers

CRUSH: The season is just weeks from coming to an end. Photo: QUT/Erika Fish

THE upcoming end of the crushing season dominated discussions at Mackay Sugar’s annual general meeting.

About 250 shareholders, as well as the board and management, gathered for the meeting at the Ooralea Event Centre last Wednesday.

Father and son Pioneer Valley growers Ross and Byron Nicholson said there was a push to get to the end of crushing, expected to finish in early December.

“Our group (harvesting group of farms) is at between about 65 per cent and 75 per cent cut and we have another round in a week or two and that’ll bring us up to 75 per cent to 85 per cent cut,” Mr Nicholson Jnr said.

“From there it is then just the big push to the end.”

Mr Nicholson said other growers were reporting a “mixed bag” of tonnage and content estimates.

He said some growers were reporting higher estimates than they had forecast earlier in the season, and overall, CCS (sugar content) was also holding reasonably well.

Growers are also looking forward to factory upgrades and maintenance to occur following Nordzucker’s takeover of Mackay Sugar earlier this year.

“The crush has been a bit slow, but it is what it is, and a lot of us are looking forward to seeing the mills improve,” Mr Nicholson said.

Meanwhile, Wilmar Sugar’s Proserpine mill’s weekly throughput was more than 83,000 tonnes last week.

Average CCS of 14.96 units took the season-to-date CCS to 14.04 units – a new milestone for this season.

The highest CCS sample was 17.38 from a rake of first ratoon Q208 in the Elaroo Productivity District.

A major maintenance stop is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30.

No results were available this week for Wilmar’s Plane Creek mill.

Week 18 - Proserpine Mill:

Cane crushed: 83,155 tonnes

Average bin weight: 9.15 tonnes

CCS: 14.96

Mackay Sugar:

Farleigh

Cane crushed for week: 66,382 tonnes

Marian

Cane crushed for week: 64,634 tonnes

Racecourse

Cane crushed for week: 59,488 tonnes

CCS week: 15.12

CCS YTD: 13.67