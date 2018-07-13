England’s $100,000 wardrobe malfunction

(Top L to R) England's defender Kyle Walker, England's defender John Stones, England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, England's defender Harry Maguire, England's defender Ashley Young, England's midfielder Dele Alli, (bottom L to R) England's forward Raheem Sterling, England's midfielder Jordan Henderson, England's forward Harry Kane, England's defender Kieran Trippier and England's midfielder Jesse

(Top L to R) England's defender Kyle Walker, England's defender John Stones, England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, England's defender Harry Maguire, England's defender Ashley Young, England's midfielder Dele Alli, (bottom L to R) England's forward Raheem Sterling, England's midfielder Jordan Henderson, England's forward Harry Kane, England's defender Kieran Trippier and England's midfielder Jesse

ENGLAND have been fined $95,000 (£53,000) by FIFA for displaying "unauthorised commercial branding on playing material" during their World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden.

The Three Lions have roared to the semi-finals in Russia and go up against Croatia tonight for a place in Sunday's showpiece with France, The Sun reports.

But the FA have first had to empty their pockets after going against rules on kits and approved branding.

It is understood that it was England's socks which fell foul of FIFA regulations last Saturday.

According to reports several players, including stars Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli, were spotted wearing Trusox, an individual brand of non-slip performance socks worn by Barcelona star Luis Suarez and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.

England's Dele Alli shows off the banned socks.

An official statement read: "Several members of the English national team continued to display unauthorised commercial branding on playing equipment items before and during the World Cup quarter-final match between Sweden and England."

Uruguay were also fined heavily for the same reason, as well as turning up late to their quarter-final defeat against France.

FIFA added: "In particular, only one member of the Uruguayan national team continued to display unauthorised commercial branding on playing equipment items during the quarter-final match between Uruguay and France."

England aren't the only team who have been fined by FIFA for unauthorised branding.

These Raheem Sterling socks were given the all clear.

Croatia and Sweden were both punished after players wore ankle socklets over their kit while also drinking from bottle complete with non-sponsor logos.

And Swedish captain Andreas Granqvist faces another fine after continuing to wear a pair of unapproved socks again the Three Lions.

Granqvist was busted earlier in the tournament for wearing the special-grip socks

The Swede defender, 33, has been wearing Devon-made Trusox socks all tournament... and refused to take them off for the England clash.

FIFA had demanded Granqvist lose the footwear in a row over branding.

Granqvist has already been fined £50,000 for wearing them in earlier games but has been threatened with another penalty.

