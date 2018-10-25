Try machine quits rugby to chase NFL dream

The Wasps' Christian Wade has quit rugby at the age of 27.

CHRISTIAN Wade, the third highest try-scorer in English Premiership history, has announced his retirement from the sport at age 27 amid rumours of a move to the NFL.

The winger - who in spite of his try-scoring record was capped just once by England, in 2013 - has reportedly been targeting a shot at the NFL.

Although his move to American football is yet to be confirmed, he is expected to attempt to follow the league's International Player Pathway Program.

However, his Premiership club Wasps did not explain why he was retiring.

Wade said personal reasons lay behind the decision to hang up his boots after delivering 82 tries for the club in seven years.

"After playing nine years of professional sport for Wasps, I've decided to leave for personal reasons," said Wade.

"I would like to thank Wasps chairman Derek Richardson and Dai (Young, director of rugby) for their support, consideration and understanding in what is the most difficult decision of my life.

"I have loved the sport since I was introduced to it at the Royal Grammar School in High Wycombe.

"I would therefore like to thank everyone who has played a part in shaping my career."

Young said Wade would not budge on his decision despite the club trying to persuade him otherwise.

"It's very disappointing to lose a player of Wadey's quality at this stage of the season," Young said.

"The club held numerous discussions with him to try and convince him to keep pushing forward with Wasps, but in the end it was clear this is the path he wished to go down.

"The club nevertheless wants to wish him all the best with his future career path and put on record our thanks for the contribution Christian has made to Wasps rugby."

