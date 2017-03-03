Enjoy a 12-hour music bender.

IMAGINE kicking back with a cold drink and listening to endless live music.

For music lovers, this could be the perfect afternoon and will become reality with endless music being played at Capers on March 4 - well, at least 12 hours worth.

Next week, Capers will come alive with 12 bands performing over 12 hours.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music organiser, Gavin "Butto” Butlin said the event, which will kick

off at 12pm, will fundraise for the Airlie

Beach Festival of Music's big top tent.

Butto said in 2015 about $4000 was raised and he hoped to see a similar figure this time around.

And as if there wasn't enough fun organised for the night, raffles, prizes and auctions will also be held over the course of the day.

Butto said he was looking forward to the event, which will see bands who have been a part of the festival in previous years come together.

"It's going to be 12 hours of great music,” he said.

"There's lots of original music and a few covers.”

Butto said not only would local bands feature, but bands from across Australia as well.

"We have some bands from Tasmania, a few guys from Mackay and we have a lot from Airlie Beach,” he said.

Performing on the evening will be Sam McCann, Anette Worthington, Blue Ivory, Jolly Jingo, Lloyd Saunders, Kieran McCarthy, 4 String Phil, The Drunken Raisins, The Swine Club, Gypsy Soldiers, Sun Salute and a few special guest appearances.

And there will be a diverse range of music for all to enjoy including blues, reggae and country.

"There's something for everyone,” Butto said.

Airlie Beach Hotel general manager Mark Bell said the event was also held in 2015 and brought in a huge crowd.

"Hopefully because we've already done it, it'll bring a few people back and be bigger this year,” he said.

"Anything that's a bit different is exciting and a lot of fun.”

Butto said he was looking forward to everyone coming down and making the most of the unique event.

DAY OF JAMS

WHAT: 12 Bands in 12 Hours

WHERE: Capers on the Esplanade

WHEN: Saturday, June 27 from 12pm

COST: Free

MORE INFO: 4964 1999