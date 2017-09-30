Enjoy a community feed tonight

Ben Chapman, Kristin Barnes and Bonnie Carr cook up a storm at the Eats n Treats event held at Whitsunday Sportspark.

Ben Chapman, Kristin Barnes and Bonnie Carr cook up a storm at the Eats n Treats event held at Whitsunday Sportspark. Jacob Wilson

"COME on down and give it a go.”

This is what Eats n Treats co-organiser Kristin Barnes had to say as the Eat Street food event opened its doors at 4pm today.

The event will be running until 9pm tonight and will feature a plethora of food, entertainment, singing and kids rides.

All money raised from the event will go to Epilepsy Queensland.

There will also be a bar stall run by the Whitsunday Netball Association which will help support the club.

Ms Barnes encouraged people to come down and enjoy their night.

"We've got close to 600 likes on our page so we are hoping to get that many people in,” she said.

"Come and support the community, we are all local vendors.”

There is also face painting available for the kids.