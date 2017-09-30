Enjoy the feast and get behind the cause

GOOD FOOD: Kristin Barnes and Renee O'Dwyer get ready for Eats n Treats at the Whitsunday Sportspark this Saturday.

GOOD FOOD: Kristin Barnes and Renee O'Dwyer get ready for Eats n Treats at the Whitsunday Sportspark this Saturday. Peter Carruthers

IF YOU have ever wanted to take a stroll down Eat Street, today is your best chance.

The Whitsunday Eats n Treats festival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday will be the perfect place for the region's foodies to get together and share a passion for food.

The Eat Street vibe will be all about celebrating food culture and fundraising to boost awareness of epilepsy.

Eats n Treats will satisfy a wide range of taste buds, whether people are after a simple sausage sizzle or hot roll, or something more exotic with Indian, Hungarian, Sicilian and Italian delights on offer.

The event receives no external funding and relies on stall holder and entry fees.

Last year the event donated all proceeds to the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre.

This year the profits will be retained and channelled back into the promotion of a bigger event next year.

There will be a licensed bar, run by the Whitsunday Netball Association, and all profits will go back to the netballers.

The festival will feature a beautifully decorated seating area designed by Divine Decor which will be complemented by the sweet sounds of local musician Pete Bek.

Airlie Amusement has come on board to support the cause and will supply their own iconic jumping castle and a mechanical bull for the older kids and brave adults.

Whitsunday Eats n Treats organiser Renee O'Dwyer said there would be this and more to enjoy.

"We will have face painting also for the children and I am still trying to budget in an outdoor cinema which may come in at the last minute,” she said.

"We will also have a wide variety of stallholders showcasing and selling their wares.

"I would love to make it an Eat Street vibe event regularly for the community.

"Every time I go to Brisbane I try to get to Eat Street.

"I just love it and so want to bring that vibe and atmosphere to our community.”

Already 500 people have registered an "interest” on the event's Facebook page.

"I think we will have at least 500 people,” Ms O'Dwyer said.

"See, touch, smell, taste, look, listen, learn and support your local home-based businesses.”

For more check out the Whitsunday Home Expo Facebook page.

EAT STREET

WHAT: Whitsunday Eats n Treats

WHERE: Whitsunday Sportspark

WHEN: Saturday, September 30, 4pm-9pm

COST: $2 adults and children over the age of 13 years.