Enthusiastic crook steals 80kg ornament

An ornament has been stolen from a Phillip Street home in Mount Pleasant, weighing 80kg.
Zarisha Bradley
by

DUBBED one very enthusiastic crook, an ornament weighing 80kg has been stolen from a Mount Pleasant home.

On March 26 after 6pm, the Phillip St address was targeted where the very heavy item was snatched.

Investigations by police may very well begin at the local chiropractors.

Police are urging residents to share the image on social media forums for anyone with information.

If you know the current whereabouts of the ornament or you know something about the offence itself, please call the Mackay police station on 0749 683 444 or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously any time of the day.

The police report number to refer to is QP1800570065.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Topics:  crime mt pleasant ornaments theft

Mackay Daily Mercury

