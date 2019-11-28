Enticing European travellers to the Reef

A new campaign launched by the State Government will encourage Europeans to spend their winters on the Great Barrier Reef. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

BILLBOARDS in Munich, Dusseldorf and Frankfurt will spruik the Great Barrier Reef and encourage more Europeans to visit the region.

It’s the latest of two tourism campaigns launched by the State Government to promote Queensland as the perfect place to escape the freezing Northern Hemisphere winters.

The $500,000 campaigns are expected to reach tens of millions of people.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said strong partnerships with reef-based regional tourism organisations and councils had supported the marketing push.

“This is about creating jobs in the tourism industry,” she said.

“Already, one in 10 Queenslanders is employed in this sector because we’ve invested in tourism to grow our economy. But we know there’s room for growth and that’s what this campaign is about.”

Ms Jones said the second campaign, launched today, was a partnership with all seven Reef RTOs along with Cathay Pacific and travel agent partners.

“This campaign features striking billboards across Munich, Dusseldorf and Frankfurt, supported by digital promotions,” she said.

“This reef-wide campaign follows the success of an industry-first joint campaign earlier this year, which generated significant bookings to the reef. We’re going to build on that momentum.

“We know how valuable international visitors are to our tourism industry. The European market in particular are looking for adventurous holidays where they can swim, snorkel, walk through national parks, encounter wildlife and connect with nature.

“Being able to market vibrant images of the Great Barrier Reef regions against snowy backdrops is a wonderful way to jolt Europeans into action to book a Queensland holiday and that’s exactly what this campaign aims to do.

“The Great Barrier Reef generates $6 billion a year in direct economic activity and supports almost 59,000 full time jobs, highlighting how vital tourism is for Queensland’s regions.”

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the campaigns would give a great boost to the local tourism industry.

“More tourists mean more jobs – that’s the bottom line,” she said.

“We’re investing in this industry to bring more people to the Mackay and Whitsundays, which supports local businesses.

“The Reef is vital for tourism in our region. This campaign will help to ensure we benefit from renewed interest in the beauty of our biggest natural asset.”

The campaign is being run by Tourism and Events Queensland in partnership with Tourism Tropical North Queensland, Townsville Enterprise Limited, Tourism Whitsundays, Mackay Tourism and Southern Great Barrier Reef RTOs Capricorn Enterprise, Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited and Bundaberg Tourism.