'ENTRAPMENT': Nudists claim women attempt honey trap

ENTRAPMENT: Byron Naturists have alleged new efforts to shut down the Tyagarah nude beach have surfaced. Marc Stapelberg

NUDISTS who frequent Tyagarah Beach said there are reports of women attempting to "entice men into having sex" so they can report it in an effort to shut down the nudist activity.

A concerned beach-goer said the women were "trying to entice men, entrap men into lewd behaviour to gain evidence to construe the (Clothing Optional) beach as being used inappropriately".

Naturist Debra Conomy warned fellow Byron Naturists of "several reports of two women in their 40's approaching Tyagarah Beach Users, men specifically, to try to entice them into sex".

"These women are fully dressed and approaching to entrap men to use as evidence of inappropriate behaviour on the CO Beach," she wrote on Facebook.

"They are using then their phone to record and photograph.

"We are putting this out there, if you happen to be approached by these women please be wary and if possible carry your mobile phone and detail any incidents please."

She urged the group to contact police if anyone witnessed the behaviour.

The Byron Naturists have fought to keep the Clothing Optional Declaration at Tyagarah Beach over the years after repeated efforts surfaced to shut down the beach from numerous concerned residents.

There has been reports of sexual assault and lewd behaviour at the location over the years.

The matter has been before Byron Shire Council a number of times.

"We have also had reports of a fully clothed male taking photo's again from the dunes," Ms Conomy said.

"Please be wary of your surroundings whilst using Tyagarah Clothing Optional Beach and Report all incidents to police ... to enable our group to look out for offenders of inappropriate behaviour on our beach."