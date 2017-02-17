Entrepreneurial spirit is embraced by the region

ACTIVE: Eunjin Kim, Kayleigh Conway, Elizabeth Rose, Lillian Rose and Eddie Mun (right) get cooking at TAFE.

MORE students than ever are cooking up a storm at TAFE in the Whitsundays.

TAFE Queensland North has revealed the top five most popular non-trade courses in the Whitsunday region, which include Cert IV in Business, Cert IV in Business Administration, Cert IV in Leadership Management, Cert III in Early Childhood Education and Care, Cert III in Horticulture and Cert II in Kitchen Operations.

TAFE Queensland North general manager Joann Pyne said the skills obtained in hospitality strongly contributed toward world class cooking in the region.

"Tourists flock to the Whitsundays and expect quality meals when they dine out,” she said.

"Our cookery courses can help ensure visitors enjoy wonderful food while they're on holiday and, of course, locals benefit as well.”

Ms Pyne said the diversity of popular TAFE courses helped set people up for sustainable long-term career pathways.

"There is a real entrepreneurial spirit in the Whitsundays and it is great to see that three of our top five programs help students develop business and leadership skills, which are ideal traits for any employer or business owner,” she said.

"It is wonderful to know that people are turning to TAFE Queensland North to gain valuable skills that will either help them launch a career, change career direction entirely or upskill for a promotion.”

Students still have time to enrol in TAFE and should visit the Whitsunday campus, call 1300 656 959 or visit www.tafenorth.edu.au to make an enquiry.