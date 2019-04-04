Entrepreneurial upturn in savvy sole-traders

GRASSROOTS GAINS: Wendy Steindl is the owner of Healthy Clean and Green.

GRASSROOTS GAINS: Wendy Steindl is the owner of Healthy Clean and Green. Emma Murray

ENVIRONMENTAL crusader, side hustler, dream chaser - they're just a few of the growing list of sole traders operating their businesses in the region.

Mackay's sole traders cover a range of interests and niche markets. And thanks to word-of-mouth advertising, social networks and local markets, the region's entrepreneurs are thriving.

According to the data provided by demographer Bernard Salt for the Our Future Mackay series, sole-trader businesses have experienced steady growth in the past year.

While Airlie Beach is the sole-trader hotspot of the region - most likely due to lifestyle telecommuters - Mackay comes in a very close second.

"This data shows Mackay has a real entrepreneurial grassroots element to the region,” Mr Salt said.

Read more on Our Future Mackay here

Wendy Steindl, 43, of Walkerston, the owner of Healthy Clean and Green, has been up and running for just more than two years now.

Ms Steindl said the impetus for starting her business was her desire to introduce convenient, affordable, eco-friendly products to the region.

"I chose to operate the business via an online shop and market stalls, which keeps my overheads low. I stock local products, when I can, and almost all of my products are from Australian-owned companies,” she said.

Healthy Clean and Green has become a full-time venture.

"When I'm not at a market, I am out and about in the region educating the community about environmental issues.”

Ms Steindl said the Pioneer Catchment and Landcare Group, which falls under the Mackay Regional Council, recently made a bulk purchase of reusable bamboo plates and cups to replace single-use plastic options.

"There are councils and towns around Australia that have gone single-use plastic-free and I would love Mackay Regional Council to take up this initiative,” she said.

Matt Turner is the owner of car repair, maintenance, and modification business Motiv8 Customs. Emma Murray

Matt Turner, 34, of Walkerston started Motiv8 Customs a little more than a year ago.

His sole-trader business replaces classic and custom car carburetors with modern fuel-injection systems.

"I'm a qualified diesel mechanic and have been for 17 years, and I've always had an interest in tinkering with cars. I did some training in the US and came back here and decided to start a side business,” he said.

Mr Turner works full time in the mining industry and conducts his side hustle on his days off.

"Because I'm running my business from my shed and online, I've had fairly low overheads and restrictions,” he said.

Vicky Crichton, 49, of Sarina, owner of A Moment in Time, became a marriage celebrant two years ago and started her sole-trader business shortly after.

She officiates at weddings, marriage renewals, commitment and naming ceremonies and funerals.

Ms Crichton said she spent many years working part time in the mining industry - driving trucks and operating heavy machinery - while raising her kids. But once they had both graduated from high school and moved out it was her chance to do something for herself.

"My darling mum always said to me, if you can find a job you love it will never be like working, and she was right and it's how I feel about being a celebrant. I don't call it my job I call it my passion.”

Mrs Crichton is not short of work either. She has 24 weddings booked this year and five already booked for 2020.

"I think it would be great if the council or Chamber of Commerce offered programs to assist sole-trader businesses with technology, or maybe a service guiding sole traders through their first year. It can be daunting trying to launch a business on your own,” she said.

Mackay Chamber of Commerce treasurer Stacey Cole said becoming a member of the Chamber offered many benefits to sole traders. The small cost of membership allowed sole traders to access training and professional development programs that would be cost prohibitive to most businesses.

"Becoming a member also gives sole traders the chance to become part of a network with other businesses. I think there is a misconception the Chamber of Commerce is for professional or white-collared businesses, but it's just not the case. It's for anyone operating a business in the region,” Ms Cole said.