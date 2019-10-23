Aussie entrepreneur’s ‘freak accident’ on holiday

A Sydney fashion entrepreneur has been involved in a "freak" accident while on holidays with her partner in Spain.

Caroline Breure, who is the founder of sneakers brand No Saints, was hit by a police car while crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing in Barcelona.

Ms Breure sustained severe head injuries and has been in a coma since the accident occurred on September 9th, requiring a number of cranial operations, including the removal of part of her skull to reduce the swelling.

The 33-year-old was taken to Barcelona's Hospital del Mar following the accident, where she remains in recovery with her partner Johan and mother Juceli by her side.

Posting to a GoFundMe page launched to raise medical funds for the Sydney-based designer, friend Elizabeth Van Rooyen said Ms Breure faced an expensive and lengthy road to recovery.

"All donations will help give Caroline a fighting chance to recover and lead a normal life, as well as provide her mother the financial support that she needs to remain in Barcelona and provide care on a full-time basis for her only child," the fundraising page said.

"Juceli has left her dental practice in Brazil to be by Caroline's side and support her recovery, putting her life on hold. Caroline's recovery will be long and difficult, and will be costly to her family and loved ones.

"Our ultimate goal is to have Caroline transferred to the Guttman Institute in Barcelona, where she will be able to start the road to recovery, and then be relocated home once she is well enough to travel."

Ms Breure was born and raised in Brazil, but moved to Australia five years ago. In 2017, she met Johan who was on the holiday to Barcelona with her when the accident happened.

According to the fundraising page, Ms Breure quit her job in 2018 to "channel her passion for animal rights into the launch of No Saints" - a fashionable and ethically produced shoe label.

According to reports, the police car that hit Ms Breure had its lights on but no sirens. According to Spanish media, the incident happened at a pedestrian crossing on the Via Laietana in the Ciutat Vella. A police investigation is underway.

The GoFundMe page has currently raised $13,585 of a $100,000 target.

News.com.au has contact the fundraising founders for comment.

