Environmental warriors tackle litter on World Oceans Day

ENVIROMENTAL warriors Eco Barge Clean Seas will wage war on land-based litter this weekend to prevent the rubbish from becoming harmful marine debris.

Eco Barge Clean Seas project co-ordinator Fiona Broadbent said the community clean-up would be held in conjunction with World Oceans Day, a day when people from around the globe celebrate and honour the ocean.

The clean-up will start at 10am at the Jubilee Pocket PCYC and the participants will make their way along Shute Harbour Rd into Airlie Beach.

Eco Barge Clean Seas will weigh all the rubbish that is collected, to find out exactly how much litter is prevented from going into the oceans.

Ms Broadbent said the last time they conducted a clean-up, more than 500kg of rubbish was collected.

"It's the sort of thing you don't really notice until you start looking,” she said.

The main rubbish finds were glass and plastic bottles, cans, paper and cardboard packaging, but Ms Broadbent said she was noticing a decline in the amount of waste around the place, due in part to the Containers for Change scheme.

"Hopefully we see even more of a decline, as people are choosing to recycle,” she said.

Ms Broadbent said she had also noticed a small decline in the number of grey plastic supermarket bags, since they were banned a year ago.

"Hopefully we won't see an increase in the ones you pay for,” she said.

Overall, Ms Broadbent said there seemed to be a lot more community awareness regarding single-use plastics and the detrimental effect they could have on the environment.

"They say it takes about 450 years for a plastic bottle to break down, but then they still exist, as they might break up into hundreds and thousands of tiny pieces, so it never really goes away,” she said.

DETAILS

WHAT: Community Clean-Up.

WHEN: Saturday June 8, 10am-noon.

WHERE: PCYC in Jubliee Pocket.

COST: Free.

Please ensure you wear sun-smart clothing, and enclosed shoes.