Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

EPA investigate Vic recycling plant fire

by Caroline Schelle and Zena Chamas
9th Jul 2019 10:20 AM

ENVIRONMENT watchdog officials will be at the site of a west Melbourne plastic recycling plant for days, after a blaze forced workers to evacuate.

Emergency crews were called to the Laverton North SKM plant on Monday evening and found a "deep-seated fire" in a machine that was surrounded by tonnes of waste.

Environment Protection Authority officials, who are investigating the matter, believe the fire involved a conveyor belt.

"Officials will be there regularly over the next couple of days," an EPA spokesman told AAP on Tuesday.

The EPA is investigating the matter. Meanwhile, firefighters handed back the site to its owners, allowing it to resume operations.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze, with a rescue unit and two aerial units.

It took 45 minutes to bring the fire under control, with the machine involved "surrounded by baled waste".

The EPA issued SKM a remedial notice to stop accepting recycling waste at its Laverton North plant in February due to fire risk, but the firm was allowed to resume accepting the waste after meeting conditions of the notice a month later.

More Stories

epa fire laverton north skm plant recycling plant fire

Top Stories

    Miner in Baralaba North tragedy identified as a CQ man

    premium_icon Miner in Baralaba North tragedy identified as a CQ man

    News The man, who has lived all over CQ but most recently in Bundaberg, was tragically found on the stairs of an excavator with injuries to his head, face and limbs.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Man caught driving 40km/h over limit in residential streets

    premium_icon Man caught driving 40km/h over limit in residential streets

    Crime Police chase called off after being considered too dangerous.

    Whitsundays officials slam 60 Minutes

    premium_icon Whitsundays officials slam 60 Minutes

    Travel Local identities not happy with the program's Sunday night story.