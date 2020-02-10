Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SWINGING SAFARI: Epic photo gallery from the Annual Miles Races on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern
SWINGING SAFARI: Epic photo gallery from the Annual Miles Races on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

EPIC 200+ GALLERY: Miles Annual Races

Peta McEachern
9th Feb 2020 12:53 AM | Updated: 10th Feb 2020 5:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE rain didn't keep race goers away from the Annual Miles Races with up to 400 punters braving the wet on Saturday, February 8.

The five program race day, had something on offer for the whole family with a jumping castle, and merry-go-round to keep to littlies entertained.

The theme for fashion on the field was swinging safari which saw punters frocked up in animal prints, kaki, and bold prints.

Check out the mammoth photo gallery below, boasting 200+ photos from the event.

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
annual miles races fashion on the fields horse racing miles races 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sophisticated’ drug dealers turn to smartphone apps

        premium_icon ‘Sophisticated’ drug dealers turn to smartphone apps

        Crime TECH WARFARE: Organised crime syndicates using "sophisticated" encryption software on social media are infiltrating smartphones to supply and sell drugs.

        • 10th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Bowen Basin mining tenders open to explorers

        premium_icon Bowen Basin mining tenders open to explorers

        Business Prospectors invited to break new ground and stake claim to more than 7000 square...

        Hospital staff used a sandwich bag to keep tiny bub warm

        premium_icon Hospital staff used a sandwich bag to keep tiny bub warm

        Local Faces Paul weighed just 520 grams when he was born

        Cannonvale’s most colourful creations

        premium_icon Cannonvale’s most colourful creations

        News Crazy Cat Colour takes art reserved for galleries and transforms them into wearable...