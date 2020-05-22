Russian space junk's 'epic' light show over Australia

A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.

Amateur video footage from across Victoria was splashed across social media on Friday night showing what many assumed was a meteor.

EPIC!! Check out this incredible vision captured by Mel Aldridge not long ago at Cashmore near Portland! We're getting plenty of reports. @abcmelbourne pic.twitter.com/1KuldCy6OJ — Vic Storm Chasers (@VicStormChasers) May 22, 2020

Holy shit ! this just went passed west to south sighted just out of Daylesford vic @VicStormChasers pic.twitter.com/nMfcjzneMT — Lily Langham (@lumpylangham) May 22, 2020

#meteor most amazing meteor just went across the sky at Nulla Vale pic.twitter.com/ALqjepRl3C — James (@centralvicjames) May 22, 2020

I literarly saw the biggest meteor in my life pic.twitter.com/sHFp3Ztw3A — Nocturnal Astro (@NocturnalAstro) May 22, 2020

Not sure what it was but wow pic.twitter.com/5aoitUnMwc — Paul Campbell 📹🎤 (@vege07) May 22, 2020

But experts have weighed in and it appears the light - which lasted more than 20 seconds - was from Russian space junk re-entering the atmosphere.

The Astronomical Society of Victoria said the object was the third stage of a rocket used to launch a Russian satellite.

Jonti Hunter, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Southern Queensland, told the ABC the object was identifiable as space junk because of its slow speed.

"The slow speed, about 6 kilometres per second, is a very telltale sign that it is space junk," he said.

Star-gazers reported seeing the object pass through the atmosphere across parts of central Victoria and as far south as Tasmania.

