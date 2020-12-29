A YOUNG boy and his father were saved from floodwaters in remote northwest Queensland as part of an epic cross country rescue.

Three people travelling with the 10-year-old boy and his father walked for 12 hours to raise the alarm after the group's ute was bogged west of Mount Isa on Sunday.

The group had spent the night in the car after they became stuck, before three set off about 6am Monday towards Mount Isa in search of help while the father and son remained behind.

A young boy and his father were saved from flood waters in remote northwest Queensland after travelling companions walked cross country for 12 hours to raise the alarm when the group’s ute was bogged west of Mount Isa. PICTURE: LifeFlight

After a whole day of walking, the three men had covered about 50 kilometre, when they happened upon a police station about 6pm Monday.

They told police what had happened and pointed to where their companions were stranded on a map.

The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was dispatched and flew directly to the location.

Just as the sun was setting, the helicopter crew found the father and son on the roof their vehicle

A young boy and his father were saved from flood waters in remote northwest Queensland after travelling companions walked cross country for 12 hours to raise the alarm when the group’s ute was bogged west of Mount Isa. PICTURE: LifeFlight

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Pilot Russell Proctor said the father and son did all the right things while stuck in the outback.

"They had water with them," he said.

"Despite having to wait such a long time to be rescued, they remained with their vehicle until help arrived."

The helicopter landed on a dry patch of land nearby and the pair were flown to Mount Isa Airport in good spirits, a statement from LifeFlight said.

Despite the ordeal, neither required medical treatment.

Originally published as Epic mission to save father, son from floodwater