24°
News

Epic task to move 29 wrecked ships

Sharon Smallwood | 25th May 2017 8:30 AM
David Edge has salvaged at least a quarter of the 80-plus boats wrecked by Cyclone Debbie in the Whitsundays
David Edge has salvaged at least a quarter of the 80-plus boats wrecked by Cyclone Debbie in the Whitsundays Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DAVID Edge is the man behind salvage operations on 29 of the 80-plus boats strewn across Whitsunday shores thanks to Cyclone Debbie.

But when he began his epic task he didn't even have dry clothes.

On the day the cyclone hit, the Whitsunday resident of some 31 years was bunkered down in his home at Edges Boat Yard, deep in the mangroves past Jubilee Pocket.

Technically he shouldn't have been there.

According to Whitsunday Regional Council's flood zone mapping this was a "red zone" and residents had been told to evacuate.

But David had been through six cyclones in his three decades of living in the Whitsundays and he thought he knew what to expect.

And while Debbie may have exceeded his expectations one of his predictions turned out to be correct.

He was going to need his two salvage barges.

"Before the eye, the boatyard office blew away and then the roof peeled off my house. I was getting wet inside," he recalled.

"I had eight mooring lines on each barge and they were chafing and breaking. So I went out in the excavator to put more lines on - and I was worried about the glass blowing in on me.

"The leaves were peeling off the mangrove trees and it was like a swarm of locusts.

"I could only see 10 metres in front of me with all of them swirling around and if one hit you it was like someone throwing a rock at you."

David Edge's house in the creek at Edge's Boat Yard was severly damaged during Cyclone Debbie.
David Edge's house in the creek at Edge's Boat Yard was severly damaged during Cyclone Debbie. Contributed

Even at this early stage, David knew there were boats in the bay already in peril.

"I knew there were boats breaking up because the water in the creek had diesel in it - I could smell it and I could see the (film of) oil," he said.

With no roof on his house and all his possessions ruined, David rode out the rest of the cyclone in the cab of his excavator inside his shed.

Like the rest of the region's residents he emerged when it was over to a devastating scene.

"I didn't have any dry clothes (and) I was sort of bewildered," he said.

"We had no power, but luckily my salvage barge had power and I knew we had work to do."

That work, for David and his salvage crew, consisting of an excavator driver, engineer, deckhand and skipper, was about to start.

Insurance companies immediately enlisted his services, with boats aground at Hayman and Hamilton islands among his first tasks.

David Edge Marine hard at work on Hamilton Island post TC Debbie.
David Edge Marine hard at work on Hamilton Island post TC Debbie. Contributed

For boats that had sunk, the team at David Edge Marine would utilise their crane barge, lifting the hulls out of the water on big slings, patching holes and towing them back to the marinas to be assessed.

For those that had been blown ashore, onto rocks or into mangroves, the winch barge, cables and excavator became the tools of choice.

"We dig a channel back to the boat and winch it back out to the water," David explained.

"We set large ship's anchors behind the barge so the barge doesn't move when we're winching. Some boats take up to 20 tonnes of line pull."

It was the latter method David and his crew predominantly employed at Shute Harbour where some of the most shocking scenes would be found.

Other memories etched indelibly in his mind were the broken 65ft Princess yacht on Dent Island worth a couple of million dollars and the carnage at Laguna Quays.

Cyclone Debbie damage at Laguna Quays.
Cyclone Debbie damage at Laguna Quays. Contributed

"That was obliterated," he said.

"All to nothing - the marina, everything."

There was also the 40ft steel boat on the Whisper Bay rock wall he described as looking like a "crumpled up tin can" and the $2.5million catamaran dragged off Titan Island in the Dent Passage early last week.

But with the insurance jobs now coming to an end, the bigger picture is far from complete.

David estimates while he salvaged almost a third of the total number of stranded boats, a further 20 were floated off on high tides and about 10 are "completely missing, just gone without a trace".

Many of the boats left are uninsured and the question of who pays for their removal remains.

David believes it's now up to the owners of these boats to foot the bill, or where that isn't possible, sign them over to the state.

So as someone who's seen far too many shipwrecks on the Whitsunday coast in his time, what does he think the solution is?

"It should be like when you pay your rego on your car," he said, referring to the compulsory third party insurance aspect.

"You pay so much for boat registration I think incorporated into that should be some sort of insurance - that way everyone's covered who's registered.

"And if you got everyone on board it could probably come down to some sort of reasonable price.

"That's once of the problems now. Insurance is expensive. And this is the Whitsundays, where everyone's got a boat."

Work aside, David also has his own life to get back on track.

"My house has still got no roof on it, although it's tarped up, and I haven't had a day off since (the cyclone) happened, so I've got all that ahead of me," he said.

"It's definitely been the busiest period we've ever had."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie david edge

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Epic task to move 29 wrecked ships

Epic task to move 29 wrecked ships

DAVID Edge is the man behind salvage operations on 29 of the 80-plus boats strewn across Whitsunday shores thanks to Cyclone Debbie.

Council counts the cost of Debbie

The Airlie Beach Lagoon was closed due to damage from Tropical Cyclone Debbie in March.

It's a high cost to get the lagoon back to its original state

Keeping it delectable

TASTY FOOD: Bar attendant Heidi Brewstar is one of many friendly staff at Jubilee Tavern.

Head to Jubilee Tavern for a tasty feed

Likely salvage mission set for the weekend

SALVAGE JOB: A boat washed up at Cid Harbour is set to be removed in coming days.

ONE more vessel is on the verge of being salvaged.

Local Partners

Keeping it delectable

WHEN you're feeling tired at the end of the day and cooking is the last thing you want to do, there's one restaurant you can always rely on.

Likely salvage mission set for the weekend

SALVAGE JOB: A boat washed up at Cid Harbour is set to be removed in coming days.

ONE more vessel is on the verge of being salvaged.

Debbie's graveyard: Major auction to clear written-off cars

Auto Repair and Towing Service owner Shane Muntelwit at the salvage yard behind Mackay Airport, which has become a graveyard for about 150 vehicles destroyed or written off by Cyclone Debbie.

A salvage yard has become a makeshift graveyard

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

OWNERS of icon Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld want to super-size the site with accommodation and entertainment to turn it into Australia’s Disneyland.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

Fans weren't too happy with ABC2's coverage of Wednesday night's game.

ABC2 slammed for coverage of soccer exhibition match

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

Rebel Wilson outside court

“Most people wouldn’t know it exists,” she said.

Janet’s back in the ring

Marta Dusseldorp returns in season three of the TV series Janet King.

Season three of ABC's legal drama delves deeper than ever before.

Game of Thrones drops new trailer for season 7

Game of Thrones fans have been given a new trailer for season 7.

Fans are finally getting a full-throttled peak at season seven.

Modern Home - Relatively New Kerrisdale Estate

5 Roma Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 2 $490,000

This modern low set four bedroom home was built in 2011 and has the features that attract attention. All four bedrooms have split system air conditioning...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

12 Mowlam Street, Eimeo 4740

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

A wonderful lifestyle residence, with magic views to Brampton Island. This family home provides an exceptional retreat with impressive proportions and entertaining...

Great Starter Pack!!!

4 Nilsson Court, Bucasia 4750

House 3 1 4 $290,000

Sitting on a good sized 751m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac, this solid brick home is sure to impress with its scope to be easily improved upon or just move in and...

Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Double Garage

26 Hangan Street, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Located on a 597 square metre allotment in a relatively new residential area of Bucasia. This modern low set four bedroom home is approx. seven years old. All...

Farleigh ....... It&#39;s Not Far

12 Powells Road, Farleigh 4741

House 3 1 1 $245,000

Are you looking to break into the market without breaking the bank. Look no further. This older style high set home which has been terraced to the sloping block...

All the hard work is done

5 Rose Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $320,000

Positioned on a 607sqm level block with plenty of room for a shed or pool. 3 built-in bedrooms upstairs and extra living space downstairs plus new laundry...

Sugarview Estate Stage 4 Now Selling

Lot 38 Audrey Circuit, Richmond 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000 to...

SUGARVIEW ESTATE - WHERE BIG DREAMS ARE BUILT Enormous blocks of land situated 5 Minutes to Mt Pleasant & across the road from Mackay Golf Course. Pleasant rural...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

RENOVATE &amp; REAP

4 Blackmur Street, Marian 4753

House 1 1 2 Auction onsite...

- Attention all Builders, Home Renovators and First Home buyers - Transform this modern 345 m2 dance studio into a large house and reap the rewards - Great bones ...

A World Away from the Everyday - 2.5 acres of Natures Best

151 Gardiners Road, Habana 4740

House 3 1 6 $525,000

- This lush 2.5-acre block is situated in a quiet valley in highly sort after Habana - Capitalising on impressive panoramic views is this immaculate 3-bedroom...

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!